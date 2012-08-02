* Q3 EPS $1.52 vs est $1.53

Aug 1 Medical technology company Becton Dickinson & Co's quarterly earnings missed estimates on weakness in the U.S. research market and the company cut its full-year forecast citing anticipated effects of unfavorable currency translation.

Becton Dickinson cut its full-year profit forecast from continuing operations to between $5.33 and $5.38 per share from its previous forecast of between $5.60 and $5.70.

The maker of medical tests, supplies and laboratory equipment expects full-year revenue growth of about 1 percent versus its previous view of 1 to 2 percent.

Earnings from continuing operations fell to $311.6 million, or $1.52 per share, for the third quarter, from $321.5 million, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1.5 percent to $1.98 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, on revenue of $2.02 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Franklin Lakes, New Jersey based-Becton's shares closed at $75.18 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.