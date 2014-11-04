BRIEF-General Motors says immediate cessation of operations in Venezuela
* Says will pay separation benefits to the workers according to venezuelan law
Nov 4 Medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson & Co reported a 4.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to improving demand for its drug-delivery products.
Net income rose to $301 million, or $1.53 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $91 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.
The year-ago quarter included pretax charges of $347 million.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.68 per share.
Revenue rose to $2.20 billion from $2.10 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore and Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Says will pay separation benefits to the workers according to venezuelan law
April 20 Gold held firm on Thursday, after falling as much as 1 percent the previous day, as tensions surrounding North Korea and the upcoming French presidential election offered support to the safe-haven asset amid a firmer dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,280 per ounce as of 0107 GMT. The metal fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday, its worst one-day drop in over a month. * U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,281.30 *