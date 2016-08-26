(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
HONG KONG Aug 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Welspun India's
crisis has been anything but well-spun. The
Mumbai-listed textile firm, which says it supplies one in every
five towels in the United States, has seen its shares almost
halve this week after customer Target Corp alleged
Welspun passed off cheap sheets as Egyptian cotton for the past
two years. Markets tend to assume the worst in such situations.
Fuzzy language and other missteps amplify the problem.
Investors have wiped around $700 million off the market
value of the company, which is part of a wider pipes-to-energy
conglomerate run by Balkrishan Goenka. Target terminated its
entire, long-standing relationship, even though the problem
affected a small fraction of the products supplied by the Indian
firm. Welspun's overall business with Target accounts for one
tenth of its total. The fear is that other customers like
Wal-Mart, J.C. Penney, and Bed Bath & Beyond, which are
now probing Welspun's products, might take similar action.
Welspun has ticked some of the right boxes in dealing with
the fallout. It held a conference call, albeit three days after
the crisis began. The company has also admitted "a failure" and
says it is appointing one of the Big Four auditors to review its
supply chain and processes. These are good first steps.
But Welspun has not really tried to explain publicly what
went wrong with its supply chain or why a big customer refused
to give it the benefit of the doubt. The company itself does not
use the phrase "Egyptian cotton" in referring to the controversy
and, instead, refers to it vaguely as an issue around the
"provenance of the fiber".
A final oddity is the notable absence of the chief
executive, Dipali Goenka, from public communications. She was
recently elevated to the position, and is the wife of the group
chairman, though she is respected in her own right. Investors
are used to primarily dealing with the textile company's
longer-serving Managing Director Rajesh Mandawewala but anyone
with the CEO title should be more visible during a crisis.
It is early days yet - Welspun still has time to put a
better spin on things.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Shares of Welspun India have almost halved since Aug. 19
after customer Target Corp said it was terminating its
relationship with the Indian textile firm. The fall has wiped
49.4 billion rupees ($737 million) off Welspun's market value.
- Target said that it had confirmed that Welspun had
substituted another type of non-Egyptian cotton when producing
Egyptian cotton 500-thread count sheets between August 2014 and
July 2016. The New York-listed company added that the problem
affected 750,000 sheets and pillowcases.
- On Aug. 20, Welspun acknowledged a "product specification
issue with one client" and said it was appointing one of the big
four external auditors to audit supply systems and processes.
- On Aug. 22, on a conference call, Welspun Managing
Director Rajesh Mandawewala admitted that there had been "a
failure on our part" about the "provenance of the fibre",
without elaborating.
- Other customers including Bed Bath & Beyond, JC Penney,
and Wal-Mart have since said that they are also reviewing
supplies from the Indian firm.
- The Wall Street Journal reported on Aug. 26 that Wal-Mart
had investigated Welspun in 2008 for proof that its Egyptian
cotton-labelled products were authentic. The newspaper said the
outcome of that investigation was unclear.
