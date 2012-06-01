NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. home goods chain Bed Bath
& Beyond Inc bought textile distributor Linen Holdings
LLC for about $105 million cash to boost its sourcing
capabilities and gain access to new customers.
The news came just weeks after Bed Bath agreed to buy Cost
Plus Inc for about $495 million, also aimed at boosting
its sourcing capabilities and customer base.
Gibbsboro, New Jersey-based Linen Holdings is a privately
held distributor of bath, bed and table linens and other textile
products to customers in the hospitality, cruise line, food
service, healthcare and other industries.
The latest deal will not have a material effect on Bed
Bath's 2012 results, the Union, New Jersey-based company said in
a statement on Friday.