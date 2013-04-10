BRIEF-Covisint extends relationship with Ford Motor Company
* With the extension, Ford will continue to leverage Covisint B2B automotive exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 10 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : * Shares were down 2.1 percent after the bell following the release of its results
* With the extension, Ford will continue to leverage Covisint B2B automotive exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 31 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a slide in oil prices squeezed energy companies, while a quarterly report on the country's economy cast a cloud over financial shares.