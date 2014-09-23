Sept 23 Home furnishings retailer Bed Bath &
Beyond Inc reported a 4.3 percent jump in quarterly
sales as increased discounting and promotions helped attract
more shoppers to its stores.
The company's shares rose about 7 percent in after-market
trading.
Net sales rose to $2.94 billion in the second quarter ended
Aug. 30, from $2.82 billion a year earlier.
Same-store sales rose about 3.4 percent.
The company's net earnings fell to $224.0 million, or $1.17
per share, from $249.3 million, or $1.16 per share.
Bed Bath & Beyond's shares closed at $62.69 on the Nasdaq on
Tuesday.
