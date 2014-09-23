(Adds forecast, details, analyst estimates and comment)
Sept 23 Home furnishings retailer Bed Bath &
Beyond Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly
revenue as increased discounting and promotions helped attract
more shoppers to its stores.
The company's shares rose about 7 percent in extended
trading as the company also forecast better-than-expected profit
for the full year.
Retailers are discounting aggressively as sluggish economic
growth and higher home prices have U.S. shoppers hunting for
deals.
Bed Bath & Beyond has spent heavily to increase its online
presence and has also invested in coupons to push sales amid
tough competition from online retailers who offer similar
products cheaper.
The company's net sales rose to $2.94 billion in the second
quarter ended Aug. 30, from $2.82 billion a year earlier.
Same-store sales rose about 3.4 percent.
The company's net earnings fell to $224.0 million, or $1.17
per share, from $249.3 million, or $1.16 per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.14 per share
on revenue of $2.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Bed Bath & Beyond said it expects to earn $5.00 to $5.08 per
share for the full year, above the average analysts estimate of
$4.80 per share.
"Ongoing share repurchases (under a $2 billion program)
should help EPS, most notably in the fiscal second half," Efraim
Levy, equity analyst at S&P Capital IQ wrote in a note.
He maintained his "buy" rating on the stock.
Bed Bath & Beyond's shares closed at $62.69 on the Nasdaq on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)