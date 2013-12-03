NEW YORK Dec 3 Ben Venue Laboratories, a
Bedford, Ohio-based subsidiary of German drugmaker Boehringer
Ingelheim has tapped Bank of America Merrill Lynch to
explore a possible sale of its generic sterile injectable drugs
business.
Ben Venue announced in October that it was ceasing
production due to quality control issues and said it was
"exploring strategic options" for its Bedford Laboratories
business.
The firm has hired Bank of America "to educate potential
buyers about the Bedford Laboratories business" and the Ben
Venue manufacturing site, a Boehringer spokeswoman wrote in an
email on Tuesday.
It is unclear how much Ben Venue might fetch from a sale of
Bedford Laboratories.
A Bank of America spokesman declined to comment.
Ben Venue was one of several manufacturers of Bedford
Laboratories' methotrexate, a drug used in the treatment of
several kinds of cancer including leukemia.
Ben Venue voluntarily shut down manufacturing in November
2011 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found quality
control and manufacturing issues. In January, Ben Venue entered
a consent decree with the FDA allowing it to manufacture certain
cancer drugs that the agency said were in short supply. However
in October the company decided to close saying that the interim
controls it had put in place were not sustainable.
A number of pharmaceutical companies, such as generic
drugmaker Mylan, Pfizer and Novartis
may consider bidding for the business, the sources said.
Novartis, Mylan and Pfizer declined to comment.
In February, Mylan acquired Agila Specialties, the generic
injectable drugs manufacturing business of India's Strides
Arcolab Ltd, for $1.6 billion. The deal helped Mylan,
one of the world's largest generic drugmakers, double its
injectable drugs portfolio and make it one of the leaders in the
rapidly-growing business.