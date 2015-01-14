(Repeats to additional clients)
CHICAGO Jan 14 A Massachusetts meat company is
recalling 33,948 pounds of ground beef products that may be
contaminated with plastic materials, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said on
Wednesday.
The agency said J&G Foods, Inc, in Sutton, Massachusetts
recalled the product that consists of one-pound vacuum sealed
packages of "Wegman's Organic 93 percent Lean/7 percent Fat
Grass-Fed Ground Beef."
The packages are labeled "EST. 8466" inside the USDA mark of
inspection and "USE OR FREEZE BY 01/16/15".
The beef product was produced on Dec. 23, 2014 and shipped
to retail locations in Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New
York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
Problems with the product were discovered after J&G Foods
received consumer complaints through retail outlets that the
beef contained small malleable plastic pieces.
FSIS and the company have received no reports of adverse
reactions due to consumption of the product.
(Reporting By Theopolis Waters; Editing by Tom Brown)