TAIPEI Oct 29 Taiwan detected cattle feed
additive zilpaterol in U.S. beef, the third such incident in
less than a month in Asia, heightening concerns across the
region over banned animal growth drugs.
Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it
found the beef tainted with the growth enhancer in a restaurant
owned by Wowprime Corp., prompting authorities to increase
checks on U.S. meat imports. An official at Wowprime said it had
destroyed all of the 203 kg of tainted U.S. beef.
There is zero tolerance for feed additives such as
zilpaterol in much of Asia and Europe due to concerns about the
side effects of such drugs, which are used to add muscle weight
to animals.
Feed additives have been the focus of attention since a
video appeared in the United States in August showing animals
struggling to walk and with other signs of distress after taking
a growth drug.
South Korea suspended some U.S. beef imports after detecting
zilpaterol in meat supplied by a unit of JBS USA earlier
this month and authorities in Taiwan found U.S. meat with the
same drug.
The detection of the additive has raised concerns that it
may still be in the supply chain despite drug maker Merck & Co.
halting sales of Zilmax, the top-selling
zilpaterol-based additive, on Aug. 16.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has said a Swift Beef
Company plant in Cactus, Texas, is not eligible to ship beef to
South Korea after the country detected growth drug in meat
supplied by the company.
Zilpaterol is a beta-agonist, a kind of feed additive that
can add as much as 30 pounds of saleable meat to an animal in
the weeks before slaughter.
Originally developed as asthma drugs for humans,
beta-antagonists - in a decade of use - have helped bolster the
ability to produce more beef with fewer cattle in the United
States.
Ever since the video of distressed cattle appeared, the
Chicago Mercantile Exchange has said it will no longer accept
delivery of cattle fed Zilmax to conform with exchange
guidelines for deliveries against CME live cattle futures.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; writing by Naveen Thukral; editing by
Tom Pfeiffer)