LONDON, March 28 Singer Robin Gibb, who spoke
last month of making a "spectacular" recovery from cancer, has
had further surgery, according to a statement released to the
British media on Wednesday.
The 62-year-old, a founding member of the disco-era hit
machine the Bee Gees, has been forced to cancel several
commitments due to the operation.
"On Sunday 25 March, Robin Gibb underwent further intestinal
surgery," the statement read.
"He is currently recovering in hospital and therefore, for
the time-being, all existing commitments prior to the Titanic
Requiem concert, have had to be cancelled."
His spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
"The Titanic Requiem" is Gibb's first classical work written
with his son Robin-John, and is being released to mark the 100th
anniversary of the sinking of the luxury liner on April 15,
1912.
The world premiere of the work is due to take place at
Central Hall, Westminster in London on April 10.
Media speculation about Gibb's health was sparked in recent
months by his gaunt and frail appearance, but the singer said in
February that a growth in his colon had "almost gone" and he was
feeling "fantastic".
