LONDON, March 27 Two of the world's biggest brewers Anheuser Busch InBev and Heineken are in a $1.5 billion race to buy the Dominican Republic's biggest brewer Cerveceria Nacional Dominicana (CND), said people familiar with the matter.

The brewer of Presidente beer which is available in many other Caribbean islands and also the United States has been put up for sale by the nation's biggest company Grupo Leon Jimenes, which controls the majority of the brewing company.

"The business has a dominant position in the beer market and so is an attractive asset for buyers. The race is between AB InBev and Heineken with a result expected in the next few weeks," said one person familiar with the situation.

Both Heineken and AB InBev declined to comment, while brewer CND could not be reached for comment.