LONDON May 23 Western European beer consumption
will fall faster this year due to tough markets in southern
countries like Greece and Portugal and a likely fall in tourism
numbers as the euro zone crisis continues to hit the pockets of
Europe's consumers.
Industry research group Plato Logic on Wednesday forecast
beer volumes in the region will fall between 1 and 2 percent
this year compared to a decline of only 0.3 percent in 2011.
"Regarding the 2012 outlook, we have taken the view that the
economic environment will continue to be a key factor, so have
taken a fairly cautious view in general," said Plato director
Ian Pressnell.
"It's very difficult to speculate how, for example the
markets in Greece or Portugal may hold up, will the summer be
good and will tourist numbers hold up," he added.
Pressnell expects Western Europe's two biggest beer markets
of Germany and Britain to continue their long-term decline in
consumption during the current year.
The researcher also said the Heineken brand was
the biggest western European beer brand for the 24th year in a
row since its record began, and in 2011 was followed in
popularity by Carlsberg, Molson Coors'
Carling, Amstel and Foster's - both owned by Heineken - and
Kronenbourg, owned by Carlsberg.
In a sign of the growing importance of emerging markets, the
researcher added that the world's biggest brand, the Chinese
beer Snow, owned by a SABMiller joint venture, was now
larger than the world's fifth biggest beer market, Germany,
producing just over 90 million hectolitres of the beer in 2011.
"Headline growth in the world beer market has for some years
now been driven by emerging markets and especially China, and
now a single brand range has overtaken Germany," said Pressnell.