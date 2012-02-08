LONDON Feb 8 Growth in the world beer
market picked up to reach 2.7 percent in 2011 as growth
continued to strengthen driven by emerging markets, and is
predicted to grow at 2.5 percent this year, industry research
group Plato Logic said on Wednesday.
The researcher upgraded its 2011 figure from its 2.5 percent
volume growth estimate made back in September 2011 as the
recovery in the global beer market gathered pace.
"Overall, the top-line figure for 2011 (provisional)
indicates further steady recovery, and represents an improvement
on the 1.6 percent growth recorded in 2010 and 0.4 percent
recorded in 2009," said Plato director Ian Pressnell in a
statement.
For 2011, there was no change in the ranking of the world's
four biggest brewers with Anheuser-Busch InBev
retaining top spot followed by SABMiller, Heineken
and then Carlsberg, with these big four
holding a combined global market share of around 50 percent.
The rest of the top ten brewers in order includes Tsingtao
, Beijing Yanjing, Mexico's Modelo,
Molson Coors, Japan's Kirin and Turkish Anadolu
Efes.