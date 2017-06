ISTANBUL, July 17 Spain's Befesa said on Tuesday that it plans to invest $120 million into two steel dust recycling plants in Turkey.

The firm plans to hire a total of 330 people for plants it plans to build, one in Izmir and one in Adana, according to a statement by Befesa and the Investment Support and Promotion Agency of Turkey. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin, Writing by Seda Sezer)