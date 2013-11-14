AMSTERDAM Nov 14 Befimmo SA : * First nine months of the 2013 fiscal year growth of portfolio in fair value

(+10%) * Earnings of EUR 3.35 per share, as against EUR 3.30 per share as at 30

September 2012 * 2013 interim dividend of EUR 2.59 gross per share confirmed * Net result of EUR 3.26 per share, as against EUR 1.67 per share as at 30

September 2012 * Slight decline is significantly lower than the previously published outlook