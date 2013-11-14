BRIEF-Wang On group says unit entered into loan agreement to grant loan facility
* Unit entered into loan agreement to grant loan facility to borrower of not exceeding a sum of hk$200.0 million
AMSTERDAM Nov 14 Befimmo SA : * First nine months of the 2013 fiscal year growth of portfolio in fair value
(+10%) * Earnings of EUR 3.35 per share, as against EUR 3.30 per share as at 30
September 2012 * 2013 interim dividend of EUR 2.59 gross per share confirmed * Net result of EUR 3.26 per share, as against EUR 1.67 per share as at 30
September 2012 * Slight decline is significantly lower than the previously published outlook
* Unit entered into loan agreement to grant loan facility to borrower of not exceeding a sum of hk$200.0 million
* Chuang's consortium international-unit entered into agreement with vendor in relation to acquisition of property at cash consideration of hk$301.2 million