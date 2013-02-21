BRUSSELS Feb 21 Belgian property investment group Befimmo said its net rental income rose 3.3 percent to 128.8 million euros ($170.31 million) during 2012 as it benefited from rent increases related to inflation.

The company, which rents offices to public institutions in Brussels, said it would pay a full-year dividend of 3.45 euros per share.

($1 = 0.7563 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Barbara Lewis)