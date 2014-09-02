BRIEF-Synchrony Financial Q1 EPS $0.61
* Synchrony financial reports first quarter net earnings of $499 million or $0.61 per diluted share
Sept 2 Befimmo Sa
* Proposes to change its status in order to adopt the status of a public regulated real estate company ("public rrec") Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Synchrony financial reports first quarter net earnings of $499 million or $0.61 per diluted share
* Southside Bancshares Inc announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017