BOSTON Dec 20 Adobe Systems Inc has
acquired Behance, a privately held service that designers and
companies use to display creative works over the Internet,
expanding the software maker's Web-based offerings.
The maker of Photoshop and Acrobat software said the move,
which it announced on Thursday, would accelerate efforts to
bring "community" features to its Creative Cloud line of design
software, which it introduced last year.
Creative Cloud is a service that includes many of Adobe's
flagship programs for handling tasks such as editing photos and
videos, designing publications as well as building websites. It
is sold via subscriptions that also come with web-based services
such as remote storage and access to online communities.
The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the
deal.