May 25 Beibu Gulf Tourism Corporation Limited :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on May 30

* Says company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 31 and the dividend will be paid on May 31

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jvSZjS

