BRIEF-Marfin investment Group results after taxes amounted to a loss of 85 million euros
* Consolidated revenues amounted to 1.10 billion euros ($1.20 billion)in 2016, a 3 percent decline versus 2015
Dec 11 Weifang Beida Jadebird Huaguang Technology Co Ltd
* Says faces delisting risks after regulator probes company on possible disclosure violations
* CEO Brian Roberts' FY 2016 total compensation was $33 million versus $36.2 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing