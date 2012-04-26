FRANKFURT, April 26 Beiersdorf, the
maker of Nivea products, said it had made a good start to the
year and confirmed its target to improve sales and its profit
margin in 2012.
"The first four months of the year are almost over and I can
say they have been clearly positive," outgoing Chief Executive
Thomas Quaas said according to a copy of a speech to be given at
the group's shareholder meeting on Thursday.
Beiersdorf is currently revamping its product line to focus
on its Nivea skincare range after having lost share to rivals
over the last year.
The group, whose brands also include Labello lipbalm and La
Prairie luxury face creams, will report first-quarter results on
May 3.
Quaas, who will hand over the reins as CEO to Stefan
Heidenreich following the meeting, said the restructuring was
taking effect and starting to bear fruit.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)