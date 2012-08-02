FRANKFURT Aug 2 Beiersdorf said on Thursday its Chinese activities are doing better than expected and will be profitable one year earlier than planned.

"We're seeing a much improved situation in China and will be profitable there one year earlier than previously reported, i.e. in 2014," Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich told analysts.

The maker of Nivea skin care products earlier on Thursday increased its outlook for 2012 profits as emerging markets made up for a 4 percent fall in sales at its main consumer products division in western Europe. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)