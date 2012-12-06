* Now sees sales growth "well above 4 percent" in 2012
FRANKFURT, Dec 6 Beiersdorf raised its
2012 sales target for the second time within five weeks, after a
strategy to focus on new products and markets for its core Nivea
brand produced better than expected effects.
The German company said sales growth this year would now be
"well over 4 percent" at a group level as well as at its
Consumer business segment, which makes up around 83 percent of
sales, it said on Thursday.
Its previous forecast was a range of between 3 and 4
percent.
"The measures that have been taken as part of Blue Agenda -
our strategic compass - are starting to bear fruit," Chief
Executive Stefan Heidenreich said in statements emailed to
Reuters. "We are very pleased with how the year has gone."
The company, whose shares were indicated 1.6 percent higher
in pre-market trade, had raised its sales outlook in early
November, also citing progress it was making with the Blue
Agenda programme.
