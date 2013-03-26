FRANKFURT, March 26 Germany's Beiersdorf
said Peter Feld, the board member responsible for the
Europe/North America region, is leaving the company at his own
request and on amicable terms.
The maker of Nivea skin cream said on Tuesday that Feld will
leave on July 31 after three years in office, leaving three
people on the management board.
Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich will assume Feld's duties
until further notice, it said.
Beiersdorf generates 57 percent of its annual sales in
Europe and around 7 percent in North America.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)