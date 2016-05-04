BRIEF-Fenix Parts files for non-timely 10-Q
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rnFXxN) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT May 4 German consumer goods maker Beiersdorf is still on the lookout for possible acquisitions but hasn't yet come across suitable deals, its Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich said on Wednesday.
"We continue fishing but we need to remain patient until there are fish on the rod," Heidenreich told journalists in a conference call when asked about concrete acquisition plans.
Beiersdorf earlier reported organic sales growth of 2.4 percent, missing consensus for 3.3 percent, as weak demand from the electronics industry, especially the mobile phone market, in Asia hit its Tesa adhesives business. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rnFXxN) Further company coverage:
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market