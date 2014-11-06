BRIEF-Shenzhen Kaizhong Precision Technology plans asset acquisition, share trade to resume
April 20 Shenzhen Kaizhong Precision Technology Co Ltd
FRANKFURT Nov 6 Nivea skin cream maker Beiersdorf said on Thursday, that the group would not post a profit in China this year.
"That is planned for 2015," Chief Financial Officer Ulrich Schmidt said in a telephone conference on Thursday.
In September, Beiersdorf took an impairment charge of 66 million euros ($82.5 million) at its Chinese hair care business as it adjusted its long-term sales and earnings outlook for the division.
($1 = 0.7997 euro) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Says trading in shares to halt from April 21 pending announcement related to major plan