HAMBURG, March 4 Nivea maker Beiersdorf is more willing to pursue takeovers, having completed its restructuring programme, Chief Financial Officer Ulrich Schmidt said on Tuesday.

The company had 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in cash to use for potential acquisitions but organic growth would remain a priority, Chief Executive Officer Stefan Heidenreich added, speaking at a press conference. ($1 = 0.7260 euros) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Ludwig Burger)