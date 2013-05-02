FRANKFURT May 2 Beiersdorf expects
flat sales in Germany this year after a disappointing
first-quarter result there, the Nivea-maker's chief executive
said on Thursday.
Earlier the group posted better than expected first-quarter
results thanks to sales in the Americas, Asia and the Middle
East. Revenues in Germany dropped by 2 percent, however.
"If one or another new product does particularly well with
customers, then we might see sales being a touch better," Stefan
Heidenreich told journalists.
He also said the group had made a satisfactory start to the
year in China, where it has gained market share for the first
time in years. He confirmed a target to reach breakeven there in
2014.
