HAMBURG, March 1 German consumer goods
group Beiersdorf said it expected profits to improve
in 2012 after axing unprofitable lines and focusing investment
on its key Nivea brand as it prepares for the arrival of a new
chief executive next month.
The Hamburg-based group has been losing market share to
rivals in recent years, and is revamping its product line behind
the world's largest skincare brand, Nivea, as the group's
controlling Herz family shareholder pushes for a turnaround.
The group, which also makes La Praire luxury skincare and
Labello lip balm, in January reported better than expected 2011
earnings and profit margins suggesting a slow recovery may be
starting to gather pace.
It said on Thursday that the EBIT margin -- earnings before
interest and tax as a percentage of sales -- in its core
consumer division should exceed that of 2011, when it dropped to
11.4 percent from 12.7 percent in 2010.
New chief executive Stefan Heidenreich takes over in April
being plucked from Swiss babyfood and jams group Hero to drive
change, and if he fails it could lead to increase speculation
over Beiersdorf becoming a takeover target
The group, which also has an industrial adhesives division,
proposed an unchanged dividend of 0.70 euros ($0.94), compared
with expectations for a slight fall to 0.68 euros in a Reuters
poll.
