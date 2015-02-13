BRIEF-Riken Vitamin says exercise of options
* Says 1,100 units of its frist series options were exercised to 110,000 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 10
(Corrects day of the week in second paragraph to Friday from Thursday)
HAMBURG Feb 13 Germany's Beiersdorf said it expected sales growth to accelerate to 3-5 percent this year, with another slight improvement in its core profit margin, as it reported a slightly bigger than expected rise in 2014 earnings.
The maker of Nivea skin cream said on Friday its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) excluding special items rose about 6 percent to 861 million euros ($984 million), just above analyst consensus for 855 million in a Reuters poll.
The company, which also makes La Prairie luxury skin care creams and Labello lip balm, already published revenues for 2014 last month, slightly beating expectations with a 2.3 percent rise in sales to 6.29 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8747 euros)
* Says it received an administrative order from Fair Trade Commission, under suspicion of violation of the act against delay in payment of subcontract proceeds