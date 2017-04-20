FRANKFURT, April 20 Business in the first few
months of 2017 has affirmed German consumer products group
Beiersdorf's cautious optimism for the full year,
Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich told shareholders on
Thursday.
He stuck with guidance for 3 to 4 percent sales growth for
this year, with a slight improvement in the margin on earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) from 15 percent in 2016,
according to the prepared text of a speech.
Last year, demand for the group's Nivea, Eucerin and La
Prairie skincare products helped Beiersdorf overcome a
"difficult market" and increase annual sales and profit.
"We do not underestimate the continuing economic and
political risks... neither their number nor their intensity is
likely to decline this year," Heidenreich said at the
Hamburg-based company's annual general meeting on Thursday.
"We do not expect any decisive positive impulses for our
business from the environment in 2017. But we rely on our own
strength," he added.
