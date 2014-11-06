FRANKFURT Nov 6 Germany's Beiersdorf,
maker of Nivea skin cream, posted a drop in its third-quarter
core earnings of more than a quarter, missing analysts'
expectations as currency effects in emerging markets continued
to hurt revenue growth.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the three months
to September reached 156 million euros on sales of 1.545 billion
euros.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected EBIT of 214 million
euros and sales of 1.54 billion.
The group still sees its full year EBIT margin - operating
profit as a percentage of sales - above 13 percent after 13.2
percent in 2013.
