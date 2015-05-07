FRANKFURT May 7 Germany's Beiersdorf on Thursday reported a bigger than expected rise in first-quarter core profit helped by demand for its products in Eastern Europe.

The maker of Nivea skin cream posted first-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 255 million euros ($290 million) on sales of 1.71 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had been expecting the group to report EBIT of 245 million euros on sales of 1.71 billion euros.

Beiersdorf reiterated it expects group sales to grow by 3 to 5 percent in 2015 and it sees its consolidated EBIT margin from operations slightly exceed the prior-year figure.

($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)