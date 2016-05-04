UPDATE 4-Ivory Coast soldiers agree to end mutiny, return to barracks
* Cocoa prices dip on world markets (Adds fresh quotes from defence minister, arms cache discovery)
FRANKFURT May 4 German consumer goods company Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea skin cream, on Wednesday reported a unexpected 1.9 percent drop in first-quarter sales, citing negative exchange rate effects.
Sales came to 1.67 billion euros ($1.92 billion) in the three months through the end of March, missing analyst consensus for a 1.3 percent rise to 1.73 billion euros.
Organic sales growth came to 2.4 percent, also missing the average analyst forecast for 3.3 percent. Beiersdorf nonetheless affirmed its guidance for full-year growth of 3-4 percent.
($1 = 0.8710 euros) (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
ROME, May 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Prompt humanitarian action has kept drought-ridden Somalia from sliding into famine so far but more resources, better security and increased access to remote areas are needed to bring the country back from the brink, experts said on Tuesday.