FRANKFURT Nov 3 German Beiersdorf,
the maker of Nivea cream and Tesa adhesives, raised its guidance
for 2016 earnings on Thursday on strong third-quarter sales at
its consumer business, which roared back after a disappointing
first half of the year.
Beiersdorf said it now expected its margin on earnings
before interest and taxes (EBIT) to significantly exceed the
year-earlier figure, without providing further detail.
It had previously said it expected its EBIT margin to widen
slightly from the 14.4 percent it reported in 2015.
Beiersdorf's consumer business, which includes cosmetics
brands Nivea, Eucerin and La Prairie, will continue to support
earnings margins, while adhesives business Tesa, which suffers
from a slump in demand from Asia, will be a drag, the company
said.
Organic sales across all business segments rose by 2.9
percent to 5.03 billion euros ($5.60 billion) in the first nine
months, the company said.
($1 = 0.8994 euros)
