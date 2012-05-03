(Adds further details)
FRANKFURT May 3 German consumer goods company
Beiersdorf said on Thursday that its decision to focus
on its core Nivea skincare brand was beginning to yield results
as it reported a better than expected 18 percent jump in
first-quarter profit.
The group, whose products also include Labello lip balm and
La Prairie luxury face creams, said its performance was led by a
10 percent-plus rise in Nivea sales after a streamlining of its
product range last year to focus on its best sellers.
Analysts said the Hamburg-based group's consumer brands had
shown strong growth in the early months of 2012 while it had
held its sales and margin targets for the full year, and they
now expected to upgrade their sales and earnings forecasts.
"Beiersdorf had an outstanding start to 2012, delivering
results well ahead of our expectations and consensus," said
analyst Andrew Wood at brokers Bernstein.
Beiersdorf shares rose 4.7 percent to 55.49 euros by 0745
GMT.
New Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich took over last week
to spearhead the group's planned return to profit growth this
year, and it has axed unprofitable lines and focused investment
on the world's largest skincare brand Nivea to lead its revival.
The 130-year old group is seeking to regain lost market
share to rivals such as L'Oreal and start growing
faster than it competitors by 2013 to win the continued support
of its controlling shareholder, the Herz family.
The company reported first quarter earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT) of 198 million euros and sales of 1.53 billion
euros, beating forecasts for EBIT of 187 million euros and sales
of 1.45 billion, according to a Reuters poll..
It expects sales for its consumer brands to rise in line
with the market and at its adhesives Tesa division ahead of the
market in 2012, and forecast that the EBIT margins at its
consumer division would come in between 11 and 12 percent, after
11.4 percent in 2011.
For the first quarter, the EBIT margin at the consumer
division was 12.8 percent.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and David Jones; Editing by Noah
Barkin and Hans-Juergen Peters)