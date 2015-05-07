FRANKFURT May 7 The chief executive of Nivea maker Beiersdorf said the group has seen growth rates above 20 pct in Russia in the first quarter.

"The situation in Russia is not as dramatic as it used to be," Stefan Heidenreich said in a conference call on Thursday.

He said Beiersdorf had increased prices in the country due to the depreciation of the rouble.

In the first quarter, the euro traded around 33 percent higher against the rouble compared to the year-earlier period.

The company's consumer division, which accounts for about 80 percent of group sales and includes its skin and hair-care brands, posted sales of 130 million euros ($148 million) in Eastern Europe in the three months to end-March, or around 8 percent of group sales.

($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)