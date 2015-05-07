FRANKFURT May 7 The chief executive of Nivea
maker Beiersdorf said the group has seen growth rates
above 20 pct in Russia in the first quarter.
"The situation in Russia is not as dramatic as it used to
be," Stefan Heidenreich said in a conference call on Thursday.
He said Beiersdorf had increased prices in the country due
to the depreciation of the rouble.
In the first quarter, the euro traded around 33
percent higher against the rouble compared to the year-earlier
period.
The company's consumer division, which accounts for about 80
percent of group sales and includes its skin and hair-care
brands, posted sales of 130 million euros ($148 million) in
Eastern Europe in the three months to end-March, or around 8
percent of group sales.
($1 = 0.8806 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)