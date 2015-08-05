FRANKFURT Aug 5 Nivea maker Beiersdorf reported 1.4 percent organic sales growth in the six months to end June helped by increasing demand for new skin care products in North America and by favourable currency moves.

The group reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 508 million euros ($551.43 million) on sales of 3.40 billion euros.

The world's No 2 in skin care products reiterated it expects organic group sales to grow by 3 to 5 percent in 2015 and with consolidated EBIT margin from operations slightly exceeding the prior-year figure of 13.7 percent. ($1 = 0.9212 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)