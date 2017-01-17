* 2016 sales 6.75 bln eur vs 6.72 bln avg Rtrs poll
FRANKFURT, Jan 17 Beiersdorf said
organic sales grew by 3.2 percent in 2016, slightly more than
expected by analysts, as brands like Nivea, Eucerin and La
Prairie lifted its Consumer division, which accounts for most of
its business.
The Hamburg-based group added it was also cautiously
optimistic for the current year, lifting its shares to the top
of Germany's blue-chip DAX index ahead of the Frankfurt
market open.
Shares in the company, which also makes Tesa adhesives,
were indicated to open 1.5 percent higher.
Based on preliminary results, sales grew to 6.75 billion
euros ($7.19 billion) in 2016, just above the 6.72 billion
average analyst forecast.
Organic sales at its Consumer division rose 3.3 percent to
5.61 billion euros, also slightly above the 5.59 billion
forecast.
"The sales increases and market shares achieved are proof of
our high competitiveness, the strengths of our business model,
and the attractiveness of our products and innovations," Chief
Executive Stefan Heidenreich said in a statement.
"We look ahead to 2017 with cautious optimism."
The group confirmed its target of significantly exceeding
its 2015 margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT),
which stood at 14.4 percent.
