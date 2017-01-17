* 2016 sales 6.75 bln eur vs 6.72 bln avg Rtrs poll

* Keeps target of significantly exceeding 2015 EBIT margin

* Shares indicated at top of German blue-chip index (Recasts, adds shares, details on Consumer division)

FRANKFURT, Jan 17 Beiersdorf said organic sales grew by 3.2 percent in 2016, slightly more than expected by analysts, as brands like Nivea, Eucerin and La Prairie lifted its Consumer division, which accounts for most of its business.

The Hamburg-based group added it was also cautiously optimistic for the current year, lifting its shares to the top of Germany's blue-chip DAX index ahead of the Frankfurt market open.

Shares in the company, which also makes Tesa adhesives, were indicated to open 1.5 percent higher.

Based on preliminary results, sales grew to 6.75 billion euros ($7.19 billion) in 2016, just above the 6.72 billion average analyst forecast.

Organic sales at its Consumer division rose 3.3 percent to 5.61 billion euros, also slightly above the 5.59 billion forecast.

"The sales increases and market shares achieved are proof of our high competitiveness, the strengths of our business model, and the attractiveness of our products and innovations," Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich said in a statement.

"We look ahead to 2017 with cautious optimism."

The group confirmed its target of significantly exceeding its 2015 margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), which stood at 14.4 percent. ($1 = 0.9388 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)