* H1 sales 3.06 bln eur, up 2.6 pct
* H1 adj EBIT up 11.6 percent to 390 mln
* Sees 2012 sales up 3 pct
* Says China to return to profit ahead of schedule
* Shares rise 5 pct, top Dax gainer
FRANKFURT, Aug 2 Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea
skin care products, said it would return to profit in China a
year earlier than scheduled after a haircare buy failed to
deliver while announcing a slightly disappointing outlook for
2012 sales growth of 3 percent.
Like rivals Henkel and Unilever,
Beiersdorf on Thursday said emerging markets had helped mitigate
a 4 percent fall in second-quarter sales at its main consumer
products division in western Europe.
But its new forecast for 2012 sales growth of 3 percent fell
short of the average expectations for growth of 5 percent,
according to a Reuters poll.
In China, Beiersdorf had fallen behind rivals' expansion and
last year took a 140 million euro ($172 million) writedown and
replaced management.
"We see a much improved situation in China and we are
approaching breakeven in the foreseeable future," new Chief
Executive Stefan Heidenreich told analysts.
Its shares were up 4.20 percent at 55.80 euros at 1027 GMT,
the top gainer on the Dax index of leading German shares
.
Beiersdorf shares already trade at a premium because of
speculation the controlling Herz family could sell out to
Procter & Gamble, and have a price to forward earnings
ratio of 24.28. That compares with 19.31 for L'Oreal,
15.3 for Henkel, and 14.13 for Reckitt Benckiser.
"The specified outlook for sales growth is below consensus
for both the Consumer and the Tesa (adhesives) division and may
require a downward revision of consensus," said DZ Bank analyst
Thomas Maul.
Heidenreich admitted Beiersdorf, which also makes
Labello lip balm and La Prairie luxury skin creams, had fallen
behind in terms of innovative creams and lotions and vowed to
bring more new products to the market.
"The innovation did not come out in the previous year and
that is why we are not growing enough," Heidenreich said. "The
pipeline looks a lot better for 2013, I believe some real hits
will come through."
Procter & Gamble, the world's largest household
products maker, warned on profits after failing to deliver
enough new products and cost cuts to make up for weak demand in
Europe, the United States and China.
Beiersdorf said on Thursday that first-half sales rose 2.6
percent to 3.06 billion euros and adjusted earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) rose 11.6 percent to 390 million.
It forecast a 2012 operating margin of 12 percent, compared
with a previous range of between 11 and 12 percent.