By Kirsti Knolle

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 Nivea skin cream maker Beiersdorf's shares hit a two-month high on Thursday after the group stuck to its profit target for 2014, betting on a pick-up in European consumer demand.

The world's No. 5 in beauty and personal care products reported a 28 percent drop in third-quarter earnings that fell short of forecasts. But Beiersdorf still expects its full-year margin - operating profit as a percentage of sales - above 13 percent, partly on the back of expectations for an increase in consumer spending in its home market Germany.

"In Germany, we are assuming higher growth than in the rest of Europe in the current year, driven by consumer spending and capital expenditure," Beiersdorf said, referring to macroeconomic developments.

Europe as a whole contributes more than 55 percent of the group's sales.

Beiersdorf and rivals in the personal care business such as L'Oreal and Unilever are finding it tough because economic growth is weak in Europe and weakness is also now evident in emerging markets such as China, which had been more buoyant.

"The economic slowdown does not take us by surprise," Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich said on a conference call.

The company took an impairment charge of 66 million euros (81.91 million US dollar) at its Chinese hair care business as it adjusted its long-term sales and earnings outlook for the division. Beiersdorf expects the Chinese business to be profitable next year.

"The Chinese market has cooled down dramatically, Heidenreich said, echoing the experiences of the company's rivals. Last month, Unilever posted its weakest third-quarter sales growth in nearly five years partly due to a 20 percent sales drop in China.

Beiersdorf's third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 28 percent to 156 million euros, missing a forecast of 214 million.

Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note to clients that quarterly organic growth of 2.5 percent at Beiersdorf's consumer division, which accounts for about 80 percent of group sales and includes its skin and hair-care brands, was "a weak print, even given reduced expectations after misses from L'Oreal and Unilever."

Beiersdorf's shares have lost more than 10 percent since the start of the year and have underperformed the sector. They rose 7 percent to a two-month high of 68.62 euros on Thursday and were the top gainers in the German blue-chip index DAX, which was 0.9 percent higher at 1430 GMT. (1 US dollar = 0.8058 euro) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle. Editing by Jane Merriman)