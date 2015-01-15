BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
FRANKFURT Jan 15 Germany's Beiersdorf reported a slightly higher than expected rise in 2014 sales on Thursday and confirmed its full-year profit target.
The maker of Nivea skin cream posted 2014 sales of 6.285 billion euros ($7.4 billion), up 2.3 percent.
Adjusted for currency effects, sales increased 4.7 percent.
Analysts polled by Reuters had been expecting the group to report an 1.8 percent increase in sales to 6.254 billion euros on average. ($1 = 0.8496 euros (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
DUBAI, May 7 Shares of Dubai builder Drake & Scull (DSI) slumped to a 14-month low in heavy trade early on Sunday morning as investors worried about its capital restructuring, while petrochemicals weighed on Saudi Arabian stocks after crude oil prices tumbled.