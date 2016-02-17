* Sees 2016 underlying sales growth at 3-4 pct
* Sees slight improvement in underlying margin
* 2015 sales growth helped by Latin America, China
* 2015 adj EBIT 962 mln eur, in line with consensus
HAMBURG, Feb 17 Germany's Beiersdorf
forecast a 3 to 4 percent rise in underlying sales this year,
buoyed by demand for its Nivea skin creams, lip balm and shower
gels that should help its consumer business outperform the
market.
Its underlying operating profit margin will improve slightly
from 14.4 percent in 2015, it said as it published full-year
financial results on Wednesday.
Sales growth was bolstered last year by an 11 percent jump
in underlying sales of consumer products in Latin America, where
its deodorants and shower gels sold well, as well as by a
stabilisation of sales in China.
Total underlying sales - which exclude currency moves,
acquisitions and divestments - rose 3 percent last year.
On a nominal basis, 2015 sales were up 6.4 percent thanks to
positive effects from currencies such as the U.S. dollar.
The news comes after U.S. rival Procter & Gamble
reported a return to quarterly growth as it raised prices to
offset a stronger U.S. dollar, and France's L'Oreal
reported better than forecast sales thanks to the weaker euro.
Beiersdorf's full-year earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) excluding special factors rose 12 percent to 962 million
euros ($1.07 billion), in line with analysts' consensus forecast
in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.8960 euros)
