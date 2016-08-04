* Beiersdorf confirms 2016 sales target
By Tina Bellon
FRANKFURT, Aug 4 Nivea cream maker Beiersdorf
faced scepticism on Thursday over how it will meet
full-year sales targets after it warned of weakening consumer
sentiment and said a wet summer had dented sales of its
sunscreens.
The German skin care company said it was "cautiously
confident" of reaching its goal of 3-4 percent organic sales
growth this year, even as it reported only a 2.8 percent
increase in the first half.
Analysts called its results a "mixed bag," saying earnings
were "solid but not really exciting." Several also said
management failed to provide enough detail on its strategy for
accelerating performance in the second half of the year to breed
confidence in the target.
"People are very, very frustrated that they don't get any
information on what management is planning to do to achieve its
goals," said Liberum analyst Robert Waldschmidt, who still has a
"buy" rating on the share.
The company's shares slid 4 percent after its results, one
of the biggest losers on Germany's blue-chip DAX index.
"The market appears uncertain following the restrained
comments by the management on H2," said Baader Bank analyst
Christian Weiz.
Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich said a rainy summer in
western Europe had led to "substantial losses in sales" for sun
cream products. More broadly, he said sales were hurt by
declining consumer sentiment caused by Britain's decision to
leave the European Union and security fears.
Competitors like Anglo-Dutch consumer group Unilever
and French cosmetic giant L'Oreal have also
said they face weak demand due to bad weather and low consumer
morale.
Heidenreich said he wasn't able to pinpoint the impact of
declining consumer sentiment, but said Beiersdorf's outlook
already reflected a general uncertainty.
"We stick to our position that things won't get much better
but we've already adjusted ourselves to that reality,"
Heidenreich told journalists.
The company's product pipeline was strong, led by a new foam
shower gel and anti-aging products, he said.
