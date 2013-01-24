FRANKFURT Jan 24 Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea cream, reported sales up 4.7 percent in 2012 as demand from consumers in countries like Russia and Brazil offset a weak climate in its home European markets.

The group, which also makes La Prairie luxury skin cream and Labello lip balm, reported 2012 sales of 6.04 billion euros ($8.02 billion), in line with analyst expectations for 6.03 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

It said it was on target for a EBIT margin - earnings before interest and tax as a percentage of sales - of around 12 percent for 2012. ($1 = 0.7530 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)