FRANKFURT May 3 German consumer goods company
Beiersdorf said on Thursday that its decision to focus
on its core Nivea skincare line was beginning to yield results
as it reported a better than expected 18 percent jump in
first-quarter profit.
The group, whose products also include Labello lip balm and
La Prairie luxury skincare, reported a first quarter comparable
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 198 million euros and
sales of 1.53 billion euros.
Analysts had forecast EBIT of 187 million euros and sales of
1.45 billion, according to a Reuters poll.
It said it expected sales to rise in 2012 and forecast that
the EBIT margin at its consumer division would come in between
11 and 12 percent, after having dropped to 11.4 percent in 2011.
For the first quarter, the EBIT margin at the consumer
division was 12.8 percent.
Beiersdorf is currently undergoing a revamp based around its
key Nivea brand as it seeks to regain lost market share from
rivals such as L'Oreal
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Noah Barkin)