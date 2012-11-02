BRIEF-Weiguang Biological Products' IPO oversubscribed in online tranche
June 4 Shenzhen Weiguang Biological Products Co Ltd
FRANKFURT Nov 2 Germany's Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea cream, increased its revenue outlook for the year as it reported better than expected third-quarter results.
Beiersdorf has been cutting back on unprofitable products as part of a drive to regain market share and new CEO Stefan Heidenreich has also launched a new round logo for the Nivea brand and focus on overseas markets.
It reported third-quarter sales of 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 184 million euros.
Analysts had expected the group to report third-quarter EBIT of 149 million euros on sales of 1.462 billion, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7730 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
June 4 Shenzhen Weiguang Biological Products Co Ltd
June 4 Women with advanced breast cancer who carry specific genetic mutations experienced double the response rate and delayed disease progression when treated with AstraZeneca Plc's Lynparza compared with standard chemotherapy, according to data from a late-stage trial presented on Sunday.