FRANKFURT May 2 German company Beiersdorf
said first-quarter sales rose 3 percent as it managed
to sell more of its Nivea face and body lotions to consumers in
the United States, Brazil, India and the Middle East.
Under Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich, the group has
focused on its Nivea brand and is concentrating on bringing new
products out to win back market share lost over recent years to
rivals such as L'Oreal.
Heidenreich had said at the company's annual shareholder
meeting last month that Beiersdorf had made a satisfactory start
to the year.
For the first quarter, the group reported on Thursday sales
of 1.58 billion euros ($2.08 billion) and operating profit
excluding special items of 215 million.
Analysts had expected profit of 212 million euros on sales
of 1.59 billion, according to a Reuters poll.
Beiersdorf confirmed a target for 2013 to grow sales faster
than the market and increase its operating margin from the 12.2
percent reported for the end of 2012.
($1 = 0.7580 euros)
