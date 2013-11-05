FRANKFURT Nov 5 Beiersdorf, the maker
of Nivea creams and lotions, said it had gained market share
from rivals in Europe as its adhesives division drove
third-quarter results and an increase in its outlook.
The group had late on Monday said it was increasing its
outlook for 2013 after group sales rose 7 percent, adjusted for
currency effects, in the first nine months.
On Tuesday, it said sales at its Tesa adhesives division
rose to 269 million euros ($363.4 million) in the three months
to end-September, against expectations for 253 million in a
Reuters poll.
Its consumer division reported sales of 1.24 billion euros
in the quarter, just under the average forecast for 1.28
billion.
($1 = 0.7402 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)